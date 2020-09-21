Cisco, UNSW establish new digital transport research chair

UNSW has partnered with Cisco to establish a new research chair in digital transport to lead research into the emerging field.

The new role will sit within the schools of Computer Science and Engineering, and Civil and Environmental Engineering at the university as an expansion of UNSW’s existing relationship with Cisco.

UNSW said the role will guide the development of a technological agenda for digital transport and support data-driven decision making across the sector, particularly in fields of mobile networks, behaviour analysis, multi-vehicle planning, resource allocation, and transport modelling.

Transport for NSW (TfNSW) will also participate in the collaboration, supporting applied research and practical joint venture projects to speed up the implementation of research outcomes.

Professor Ian Jacobs, UNSW president and vice-chancellor, said the partnership addresses the growing challenges of urbanisation and technological advancement that requires joint action from academia and enterprise.

“Building on UNSW’s existing relationship with Cisco, the introduction of a new research chair will further focus our work to make our transportation networks more efficient and sustainable for our future," Jacobs said.

Cisco Australia & New Zealand vice president Ken Boal said transport systems play a critical part in establishing resilient communities and businesses.

“A digital transport system that is connected and enabled by technology can provide insights and new capability, to safely move people and goods within cities and regionally,” he said in a statement.

“The appointment of a digital transport research chair will see the collaboration between Cisco, UNSW and Transport for NSW accelerate that process, helping to enhance the future of mobility, making it safer, more efficient and sustainable.”

UNSW is currently recruiting for the position, which is for an initial three-year period. Applications close on October 19.