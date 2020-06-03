Cisco postpones virtual conference over US turmoil

Cisco postpones virtual conference over US turmoil

Makes US$5m charity donation.

Cisco has postponed its fully virtual conference that was scheduled to run this week until sometime later in June, citing US “turmoil” and customer feedback for the decision.

CEO and chairman Chuck Robbins said the “first fully digital Cisco Live US” had been slated to start today, but would now be run later this month.

“This decision was a difficult one to come by, given how badly we want to connect with you, to share what we've been working on at Cisco, offer you both technology and leadership insights and celebrate, as we always do,” Robbins said.

“But in light of recent events, and the turmoil happening across the United States, and with some of your feedback, we feel this is the right thing to do, and that is something we always strive for at Cisco. 

“Right now, people across the US and the world are dealing with so much pain, frustration and anger, and many of us need time for space and healing, whether it's to support your families, friends and colleagues, or simply time for yourself. 

“We want to give you space this week to go do what you need to do within your own organisations and communities. 

“We look forward to hosting you for Cisco Live soon, and we'll be coming back to you in the next few days to announce our new dates later in June.”

Robbins said Cisco would donate US$5 million to charities dedicated to fighting racism and discrimination, which he said was “just a first step”. 

“There is so much more we can do beyond just a statement of solidarity, or financial support, including acknowledgement, understanding, and action,” he said.

