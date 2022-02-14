Cisco made $28 billion-plus takeover offer for Splunk

No longer in active talks.

Cisco Systems made a takeover offer worth more than US$20 billion (A$28 billion) for software maker Splunk, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The offer was made recently and the companies are not in active talks, the newspaper said, citing some of the sources.

Cisco did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Splunk said it does not comment on rumours or speculation.

In November last year, San Francisco-based Splunk announced Doug Merritt has stepped down as its chief executive officer (CEO) and that the company's chair, Graham Smith, would be the interim CEO.

Founded in 2003, the software solutions provider has a market capitalisation of US$18.2 billion, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

