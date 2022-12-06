Chemist Warehouse lands new CIO

Discount pharmacy chain Chemist Warehouse has landed a new chief information officer with Damien Ballesty joining from Officeworks.

Ballesty announced his move on LinkedIn, saying he would formally start the new leadership role in February 2023.

He praised Chemist Warehouse's innovation commitment, calling them "an inspirational $6.8bn retail success story who last year served over 130 million customers and had over 180 million website visits."

Ballesty wrote separately last month that he would be leaving his current position as the general manager of technology at Officeworks after three-and-a-half years.

He wrote that it had been a “humbling privilege" to be "the steward of a brilliant technology team" at the Wesfarmers-owned office supplies retailer.

Prior to Officeworks, Ballesty was with Accenture’s digital retail strategy business, Javelin Group.

He has also consulted with Deloitte Australia, and has extensive IT experience in European retailers including Selfridges, Brown Thomas, Holt Renfrew and de Bijenkorf.

Both Officeworks and Chemist Warehouse were contacted by iTnews for comment.

Officeworks indicated it would make a statement on Ballesty's successor in due course.