Chemist Warehouse lands new CIO

By on
Chemist Warehouse lands new CIO
Damien Ballesty.

Brings in tech GM from Officeworks.

Discount pharmacy chain Chemist Warehouse has landed a new chief information officer with Damien Ballesty joining from Officeworks.

Ballesty announced his move on LinkedIn, saying he would formally start the new leadership role in February 2023.

He praised Chemist Warehouse's innovation commitment, calling them "an inspirational $6.8bn retail success story who last year served over 130 million customers and had over 180 million website visits."

Ballesty wrote separately last month that he would be leaving his current position as the general manager of technology at Officeworks after three-and-a-half years.

He wrote that it had been a “humbling privilege" to be "the steward of a brilliant technology team" at the Wesfarmers-owned office supplies retailer.

Prior to Officeworks, Ballesty was with Accenture’s digital retail strategy business, Javelin Group.

He has also consulted with Deloitte Australia, and has extensive IT experience in European retailers including Selfridges, Brown Thomas, Holt Renfrew and de Bijenkorf.

Both Officeworks and Chemist Warehouse were contacted by iTnews for comment.

Officeworks indicated it would make a statement on Ballesty's successor in due course.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © 2010 IT Week
Tags:
chemist warehousecioctoofficeworksstrategytraining & developmentwesfarmers

Sponsored Whitepapers

Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
The Total Economic Impact&#8482; Of Juniper Connected Security
The Total Economic Impact™ Of Juniper Connected Security
State of Ransomware Report 2022
State of Ransomware Report 2022
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Forrester Study APAC: Don&#8217;t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour
Forrester Study APAC: Don’t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour

Events

Most Read Articles

Services Australia slims ICT contractor workforce by 1000

Services Australia slims ICT contractor workforce by 1000
Services Australia to shed up to 2000 ICT contractors by mid-2023

Services Australia to shed up to 2000 ICT contractors by mid-2023
Woolworths lets staff go 'shopping' for data

Woolworths lets staff go 'shopping' for data
RBA refreshes career paths for its technology team

RBA refreshes career paths for its technology team

Digital Nation

Case study: Lifeline Australia streamlines its backend processes
Case study: Lifeline Australia streamlines its backend processes
COVER STORY: The market (and other) forces behind the rise of sovereign cloud
COVER STORY: The market (and other) forces behind the rise of sovereign cloud
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: Resilient Lismore manages volunteers for flood relief
Case Study: Resilient Lismore manages volunteers for flood relief
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?