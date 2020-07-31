Cenitex poaches V/Line IT security chief

Cenitex, the Victorian government’s IT services provider, has appointed Carsten Boeving as its chief information security officer after losing its former IT security chief earlier this year.

Boeving joined the agency’s infrastructure services division last month after three years as head of information security at the state’s regional transport operator V/Line.

He replaces former CISO James Fell, who left for the whole-of-government cyber security unit situated within the Department of Premier and Cabinet in March.

Fell spent just under a year at Cenitex, where he balanced the CISO role with another identical role at the Department of Health and Human Services during much of his tenure.

Prior to joining V/Line in 2017, Boeving spent two years as the CIO of Public Transport Victoria, which has since been usurped within Victoria’s Department of Transport.

He also spent 16 years at Bosch, including seven years as CISO and five years as head of IT security operations.

“Boeving has an extensive background leading cyber security programs in public and private sector organisations,” a spokesperson told iTnews.

As CISO, Boeving will manage Cenitex’s “cyber security management framework to ensure that ICT services are secure and security services are relevant”.

“I’m pleased to have joined Cenitex during this challenging time to embed secure practices into everyday processes and assist the Victorian government in delivering its services to the community,” Boeving said.