CD Projekt says internal data from breach now circulating online

By on
CD Projekt says internal data from breach now circulating online

Including employee and contractor data.

Internal company data leaked during a February security breach is now being circulated on the internet, Polish video games maker CD Projekt said in a statement published on Thursday.

The attack, which compromised some of its internal systems including the source code to its much-hyped game Cyberpunk 2077, dealt another blow to the Warsaw-based business after the game's launch was beset by glitches.

"We are not yet able to confirm the exact contents of the data in question, though we believe it may include current/former employee and contractor details in addition to data related to our games," the statement said.

It added that the company couldn't confirm whether or not the data has been manipulated or tampered with since the breach.

Separately, video game maker Electronic Arts said on Thursday that it is investigating a recent data breach, where some of its game source code and related tools were stolen.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
cyber cyber security cyberpunk projekt security

Sponsored Whitepapers

Power your firm's intelligent digital workplace with digital document processes
Power your firm's intelligent digital workplace with digital document processes
Give your employees a positive UX
Give your employees a positive UX
Customer Identity and Access Management for Dummies
Customer Identity and Access Management for Dummies
Modernise Government Agencies with Oracle's next-generation cloud services
Modernise Government Agencies with Oracle's next-generation cloud services
Empowering workforces in the new environment
Empowering workforces in the new environment

Events

Most Read Articles

Services Australia, Infosys renegotiate Centrelink payments engine build

Services Australia, Infosys renegotiate Centrelink payments engine build
NBN Co looks to enforce 'fair use' for fixed-line users

NBN Co looks to enforce 'fair use' for fixed-line users
AFP told to end over-reliance on network drives

AFP told to end over-reliance on network drives
NBN Co offers to axe CVC in exchange for yearly price hikes

NBN Co offers to axe CVC in exchange for yearly price hikes

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?