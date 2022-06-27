Carsales.com to buy 51 percent in US firm Trader Interactive

Australian online auto classifieds firm Carsales.com has acquired the remaining 51 percent stake in US-based Trader Interactive for US$809 million (A$1.17 billion), a year after buying 49 percent in the Virginia-based online advertising company.

Carsales.com in May 2021 had paid US$624 million for the stake it already owned in Trader Interactive. Monday's deal announcement now values Trader Interactive at an enterprise value of US$1.90 billion.

Melbourne-based Carsales.com also said it will fund the buyout through an equity raising of $1.21 billion at $17.75 per new share — a 14.5 percent discount to its last closing price.

"The acquisition is expected to generate attractive financial returns for shareholders with low double-digit EPS accretion in year one," Carsales CEO Cameron McIntyre said.

Along with the deal announcement, Carsales.com also said performance in the first five months of fiscal 2022 "reflects continued healthy levels of demand" in the Australian automotive and non-automotive markets.

It expects adjusted net profit after tax of between $194 million and $196 million for fiscal 2022, higher than last year's $153 million.