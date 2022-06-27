Carnival fined US$5m for cyber security violations

By on
Exposed substantial amounts of sensitive customer data.

Cruise line operator Carnival was fined US$5 million (A$7.2 million) for "significant" cyber security violations, following four security breaches from 2019 to 2021 that exposed substantial amounts of sensitive customer data.

New York's Department of Financial Services said Carnival violated a state cyber security regulation by failing to use multi-factor authentication that would make it harder for wrongdoers to access its internal network.

It also said Carnival failed to report one breach and conduct adequate cyber security awareness training for employees.

The regulator said the failures caused Carnival to file improper cyber security compliance certifications from 2018 to 2020.

Carnival was at the time licensed to sell insurance in New York, which the Miami-based company no longer does.

Two of the breaches involved ransomware attacks, the regulator said.

In a statement, Carnival said it cooperated with the regulator and admitted no wrongdoing, and that data privacy and protection were "extremely important" to the company.

Carnival's brands also include Costa, Cunard, Holland America, Princess and Seabourn.

The company reached a separate US$1.25 million settlement with the attorneys general of 45 US states and Washington, DC over one of the breaches.

Carnival said it expected occupancy levels to return to historical levels in 2023, and at higher prices, as more travelers return to the seas despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

