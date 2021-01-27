Canberra Health Services seeks CIO in newly created role

Canberra Health Services (CHS) has created a new chief information officer role to oversee its digital information systems.

Reporting to the chief financial officer and the executive branch manager, the CIO will be responsible for information systems operations, ICT projects plus non-clinical digital records.

The CIO will manage CHS' digital and business intelligence unit while providing strategic guidance to ensure the information systems meet the organisation's future needs.

CHS confirmed to iTnews that no one is presently acting in the role.

CHS said in its most recent annual report that it is taking steps to broaden its digital offerings over the next three years under a four-pillar strategic plan encompassing work culture, further health services, specialist providers and personal health care.

“We will establish the foundations required to become an insight-driven organisation—one in which all team members have a clear understanding of performance drivers as well as opportunities to improve," the report states.

“This will include improving the quality, connectivity and utility of our data assets.

“We will build on our capabilities in business intelligence and clinical informatics to harness information and share learnings.”

Analytics will play a large role to enable an “intuitive and integrated digital health environment.”

CHS plans to integrate technology and systems to improve workflow and care both within and beyond the organisation.

Replacing system, equipment and infrastructure is a factor in the ACT Government and CHS highlighting the need to make significant upgrades and offer new facilities.

CHS appears to have its own systems, as well as some sourced from ACT Shared Services and the ACT Health Directorate’s digital services division.