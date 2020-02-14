Canada's Telus to launch 5G network with Huawei gear - Financial Post

By on
Canada's Telus to launch 5G network with Huawei gear - Financial Post

Will use Chinese gear "out of the gate".

Canadian telecom operator Telus Corp will use Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's equipment to launch 5G network in the country later this year, the company's chief financial officer, Doug French, told the Financial Post.

"We're going to launch 5G with Huawei out of the gate," Doug said in an interview with the Post following the Canadian telecom's fourth-quarter earnings.

Canada is reviewing the security implications of 5G networks, including whether to allow Huawei to supply 5G network equipment.

Doug told the Post that the company will continue to work with the government to ensure all standards are met.

Telus on Thursday warned of higher costs related to setting up 5G wireless network if the Canadian government banned Huawei.

Meanwhile, US prosecutors on Thursday accused Huawei of stealing trade secrets and helping Iran track protesters in its latest indictment against the Chinese company.

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou is currently in Canadian custody awaiting a decision on extradition to the United States.

Telus did not offer an immediate comment, while Huawei said it does not comment on customers.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
huawei security telco/isp
In Partnership With

Most Read Articles

Lion teaches Oracle how to give a XXXX

Lion teaches Oracle how to give a XXXX
ACSC gets to grips with Mailto threat after Toll Group infection

ACSC gets to grips with Mailto threat after Toll Group infection
CBA vows 95 percent public cloud as it culls 25 percent of apps

CBA vows 95 percent public cloud as it culls 25 percent of apps
CBA prepares to redraw tech battle lines for banks

CBA prepares to redraw tech battle lines for banks
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here
Is your AWS framework well-architected?
Is your AWS framework well-architected?
Why you should reassess your cybersecurity posture
Why you should reassess your cybersecurity posture
How will you manage the cloud data deluge?
How will you manage the cloud data deluge?

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?