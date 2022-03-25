Bupa elevates digital, data chief to APAC executive team

By on
Natalie Field (Credit: Bupa)

Role filled by Belong’s former CTO.

Bupa has formally named Natalie Field as its chief digital and data officer for Asia Pacific, noting her role elevated the technology-based functions to the health insurer’s executive team.

Field joined Bupa in November last year; she was previously the chief technology officer for Telstra’s budget brand, Belong.

The insurer said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday that the chief digital and data officer role is newly created and that it came with a seat on the Asia Pacific executive leadership team.

“In her new role, Natalie will focus on supporting our customers and people to thrive in a digital world,” Bupa said in the post.

“Elevating this important role to our executive team demonstrates the value we’re placing on leveraging data and digital to help us provide more seamless customer experiences,” Bupa Asia Pacific CEO Hisham El-Ansary added.

Field posted to LinkedIn at the time she joined, noting that the health industry “is facing significant challenges and opportunities.”

“From simple acts of removing unnecessary friction for people to both provide and receive health services (including seamless experiences across physical and digital channels) to offering innovative and disruptive new services that consider the whole health ecosystem in order to focus on both staying healthy and getting well whilst reducing the impact on the planet, [the industry] will change lives,” she wrote.

apacbupadatadigitalhealthittraining & development

