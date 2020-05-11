Bundaberg Brewed Drinks welcomes first CIO

Bundaberg Brewed Drinks has appointed its first chief information officer, Steve Caville, as the family-owned brewer seeks to find efficiencies and innovation in a competitive market.

The drink manufacturer, known for its ginger beer and not to be confused with the rum made by the Bundaberg Distilling Company, said the position was created to guide the business through major changes expected in the global industrial sector.

Chief executive John McLean said Caville will play an important role in preparing the company for the future.

“We anticipate there will be technological advances that will change our industry and Steve will help us through this,” McLean said.

“Hiring a chief information officer is significant because it creates opportunities that were previously unavailable.

“Across the globe, strong leadership in technology has become paramount to business growth and maintaining a competitive edge. Steve will be bolstering our technological capabilities to generate efficiencies and innovations that will drive results throughout the whole organisation.”

Caville previously spent 10 years as chief information officer at the ASX-listed Auswide Bank (also known as Wide Bay Australia until five years ago).

Prior to his time in finance, Caville, spent 11 years with the Royal Australian Air Force in a number of technical and communications related roles.

“Steve is a proven leader, with nearly 20 years’ experience across technology, innovation, and management, which will be essential to our transition into a technology-fueled world,” McLean said.

Caville added that the company has already established a strong technological foundation, which he looks forward to using to strategically support continued growth.

“The opportunity to establish next-generation technologies in a successful company does not come around often and I cannot wait to get started,” he said.

“The new role is a natural progression for Bundaberg Brewed Drinks’ and will ensure technology has a prominent voice within the executive team and remains aligned to future business needs.”