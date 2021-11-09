Brokerage Robinhood discloses large data breach

By on
Brokerage Robinhood discloses large data breach

Attacker tried extortion after stealing information.

Popular investment broker Robinhood has disclosed a large data breach in which an attacker obtained a list of email addresses for 5 million people, and the full names of a different group of 2 million customers.

Robinhood said that after the intrusion was contained, the unnamed attacker demanded an extortion payment.

The company did not say how much money was demanded, but revealed that a small number of people, 310 in total, had their sensitive personal information including names, dates of birth, and postal codes exposed.

A further 10 customers saw even more extensive account details leaked, Robinhood said.

The attacker used social engineering against Robinhood's customer support, and tricked an employee over the phone to provide access to the investment brokerage's systems.

Robinhood reported the extortion attempt to law enforcement.

The company said it has hired security firm Mandiant to help investigate the large-scale data breach.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
mandiant robinhood security shares stocks

Sponsored Whitepapers

5 challenges to keeping application environments secure
5 challenges to keeping application environments secure
How Tomago made SAP HANA sing
How Tomago made SAP HANA sing
Save up to 10% on your public cloud costs
Save up to 10% on your public cloud costs
Build a strong foundation for security and compliance with digital document processes
Build a strong foundation for security and compliance with digital document processes
The ultimate guide to customer IAM
The ultimate guide to customer IAM

Events

Most Read Articles

Westpac ready to launch its BaaS platform

Westpac ready to launch its BaaS platform
NBN Co offers to upgrade up to 6000 FTTN customers from this month

NBN Co offers to upgrade up to 6000 FTTN customers from this month
ANZ reshapes its IT organisation into a 'service provider'

ANZ reshapes its IT organisation into a 'service provider'
WA Health CIO resigns just 10 months in

WA Health CIO resigns just 10 months in

Digital Nation

"Kill all you see." The tragic, real world consequences of Facebook&#8217;s algorithms
"Kill all you see." The tragic, real world consequences of Facebook’s algorithms
Cover Story: How the best run global supply chains mitigate pandemic chaos
Cover Story: How the best run global supply chains mitigate pandemic chaos
Australia's international student applications crash, while US, UK and Canada surge
Australia's international student applications crash, while US, UK and Canada surge
Digital transformation delivers a great lurch forward, and a reckoning on purpose
Digital transformation delivers a great lurch forward, and a reckoning on purpose
Case Study: Customer Loyalty, channel harmonisation bolstered Country Road through the pandemic
Case Study: Customer Loyalty, channel harmonisation bolstered Country Road through the pandemic

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?