British police arrest two men for hacking Microsoft

By on
British police arrest two men for hacking Microsoft

Suspected to be part of global gang.

British police have arrested two men they believe are part of an international group that hacked into Microsoft systems.

The two suspects - a 22-year-old Lincolnshire man and a 25-year-old from Bracknell - were arrested yesterday after their houses were searched and a number of devices seized.

The hack is alleged to have taken place between January and March this year.

Police believe the pair are part of a wider global group. They said other forces around the world - specifically in the UK and US - were undertaking similar investigations into other suspected members.

While the pair of alleged British intruders did not access any customer data, investigators are still trying to work out exactly what parts of Microsoft's network they accessed.

The men are currently in police custody and have been charged with unauthorised intrusion into networks belonging to Microsoft.

"We are still in the early stages of this investigation and will work with our partners to ensure that cyber criminals have no place to hide," British police said in a statement.

Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
hack microsoft security

Most Read Articles

NBN Co adds 50 new suburbs to FTTC rollout

NBN Co adds 50 new suburbs to FTTC rollout
Ransomware strikes Victorian speed cameras

Ransomware strikes Victorian speed cameras
Ombudsman stunned by Vic CIO's 'calculated nepotism'

Ombudsman stunned by Vic CIO's 'calculated nepotism'
First NBN FTTC areas unlikely to be able to order retail service

First NBN FTTC areas unlikely to be able to order retail service
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Optimising Enterprise Data Centres for the Cloud
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
Growing companies have a growing interest in technology
RSA NetWitness&#174; Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
RSA NetWitness® Endpoint. Respond 3X Faster to Threats
Building platforms for future health and education
Building platforms for future health and education
Breach Level Index Report
Breach Level Index Report

Events

Most popular tech stories

Log In

Username:
Password:
|  Forgot your password?