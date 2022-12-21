British bank TSB fined for botched IT migration

By on
British bank TSB fined for botched IT migration

Settles in exchange for discount.

British lender TSB has been fined 48.65 million pounds (A$88.76 million) over a botched IT platform migration in 2018, UK regulators said.

The IT upgrade "immediately experienced technical failures", the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) said, resulting in "significant disruption" to TSB's in-person, online and phone banking services.

The regulators found that TSB failed to organise and control the migration adequately, and failed to manage operational risks from its IT outsourcing setup.

TSB was fined 29.75 million pounds (A$54.27 million) by the FCA and 18.9 million pounds (A$34.48 million) by the PRA, receiving a 30 percent discount by agreeing to settle the issue, the statement said.

In a statement, TSB CEO Robin Bulloch apologised to consumers hit by problems during the upgrade.

"We worked hard to put things right for customers then and have since transformed our business," he said.

"Over the past four years, we have harnessed our technology to deliver new products and better services for TSB customers."

TSB's Spanish owner lender Sabadell said in a statement that the settlement would be accounted for by TSB in the fourth quarter.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
financeitmigrationoutsourcingtsb

Sponsored Whitepapers

Using Cloud-Based, AI-Driven Management to Improve Network Operations
Using Cloud-Based, AI-Driven Management to Improve Network Operations
The Business Value of AIOps-Driven Network Management
The Business Value of AIOps-Driven Network Management
The AI-Driven Campus: Using artificial intelligence for the campus networks of the next decade
The AI-Driven Campus: Using artificial intelligence for the campus networks of the next decade
Bringing AI To Enterprise Networking: The Journey to better experiences with AIOps
Bringing AI To Enterprise Networking: The Journey to better experiences with AIOps
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk

Events

Most Read Articles

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank revives Yammer with branch project

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank revives Yammer with branch project
Gov targets digital wallets in wide-ranging payments reform

Gov targets digital wallets in wide-ranging payments reform
Bank Australia progresses 2025 transformation program

Bank Australia progresses 2025 transformation program
Crypto exchange Binance cops $2 million fine for spamming

Crypto exchange Binance cops $2 million fine for spamming

Digital Nation

Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?