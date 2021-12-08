Britain to phase out 2G and 3G mobile networks by 2033

By on
Britain to phase out 2G and 3G mobile networks by 2033

All four carriers agree to timetable.

Britain will phase out its 2G and 3G mobile networks by 2033 to free up radio spectrum for 5G and eventually 6G services that will power technologies such as driverless vehicles, drones and virtual reality, it said.

All four of Britain's networks - EE, Vodafone, O2 and Three - had agreed to the timetable, the government said.

BT, which owns the EE network, said in July it would phase out 3G by early 2023, followed by 2G, which is more than 25 years old, later in the decade.

Setting a date to end 2G and 3G services will make it easier for new equipment makers to enter the market because they will not have to support legacy technologies, the government said.

It wants to end the reliance on a handful of suppliers after China's Huawei was banned from new networks last year, and to that end is supporting the development of Open Radio Access Networks (Open RAN) technology.

Digital Secretary Nadine Dorries, who is visiting her counterpart in the United States, announced 50 million pounds ($93 million) of additional funding for Open RAN projects.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
2g 3g end radio spectrum telco/isp uk

Sponsored Whitepapers

Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
ForgeRock for Australia&#8217;s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)
ForgeRock for Australia’s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)

Events

Most Read Articles

Gravatar profile add-on leaks data on millions of users

Gravatar profile add-on leaks data on millions of users
Perth Mint CIO leaves after five months

Perth Mint CIO leaves after five months
Aussie Broadband makes formal $344m bid for Over The Wire

Aussie Broadband makes formal $344m bid for Over The Wire
Westpac IT director heads to EY

Westpac IT director heads to EY

Digital Nation

COVER STORY: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
COVER STORY: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?