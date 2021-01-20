Brisbane City Council's CIO heads to RACQ

Brisbane City Council’s chief information officer of three-and-a-half years Bernadette Stone is switching to RACQ to take up the role of chief technology officer.

RACQ provides roadside assistance, insurance, banking and other services.

“We’re excited to announce Bernadette Stone will be joining us from next month as our new chief technology officer,” RACQ said in a brief LinkedIn post.

“Bernadette has more than 20 years’ experience in IT including expertise in large scale business and IT transformation.

“We look forward to welcoming Bernadette to our team.”

RACQ's long-time group CIO Greg Booker retired in November last year.

iTnews understands that Stone effectively replaces Booker, though RACQ has changed the job title from CIO to CTO.

At Brisbane City Council, Stone oversaw IT strategy, architecture, operations and delivery, leading a team of around 800 staff.

The council’s environment covers regular enterprise suites like Microsoft and SAP through to “emerging technologies including internet of things, artificial intelligence, video analytics and extended reality”, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Brisbane City Council is currently advertising externally for a replacement.

Prior to Brisbane, Stone was business transformation executive lead at Virgin Australia, and had previously held roles at Aurizon, Rio Tinto and Queensland Rail.