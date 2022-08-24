Brisbane Airport Corporation to expand AI use after pilot

In pursuit of energy savings.

Brisbane Airport Corporation is set to expand its use of artificial intelligence software “across multiple precincts” to reduce energy use associated with plant and associated systems.

The six-month trial of BrainBox AI is said to have resulted in a “12 percent cut in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system energy usage, a 17 percent reduction in building equipment run-time, and zero comfort-related customer complaints.”

The airport operator has committed to sustainability targets for 2030 to address carbon, energy, water, and waste impacts of its operations.

On the HVAC side, BrainBox AI said its technology could reduce energy costs while extending the life of the equipment.

The implementation is its first in the aviation industry.

Brisbane Airport Corporation did not elaborate on the “other opportunities” it had identified for the technology in its operations.

