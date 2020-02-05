Bouygues Construction IT taken out by ransomware

By on
Bouygues Construction IT taken out by ransomware

Data allegedly stolen by extortionists.

French multinational Bouygues Construction has acknowledged that it suffered a ransomware attack end of January, forcing the company to shut down its systems worldwide.

The construction giant provided scant detail in a statement published on its website, but the Maze ransomware gang has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Maze is known for not just encrypting and holding computers to ransom, but also for stealing victims' data and posting it on the web to force payment.

iTnews was able to view a list of 237 computers with Windows domain names on the Maze website.

One of the computers is said to belong to Bouygues Construction's Australian subsidiary.

Maze has also posted a 1.2 gigabyte file that allegedly contains data taken from Bouygues Construction on its site.

Emails sent to Bouygues Construction currently return error messages asking people to contact the company through other means, owing to "an IT failure", and phone calls are not answered.

Bouygues Construction said "all our personnel are working flat out to ensure that our operations continue as smoothly as possible under these conditions, so that impact on our customers and partners is minimised."

Maze struck Canadian construction firm Bird just days before attacking Bouygues Construction.

The ransomware criminals have also attacked law and accountancy firms, as well as local authorities and health care clinics, in all cases taking data along with encrypting computer systems, Emsisoft threat analyst Brett Callow said.

If victims do not pay the ransom despite sensitive data being published on the web, Maze has been known to post the information in Russian hacker forums, suggesting it can be used "in any nefarious way you want," Callow said.

The story will be updated once iTnews is able to contact Bouygues Construction for comment.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
bouyges construction maze ransomware security
In Partnership With

Most Read Articles

TPG suffers Australia-wide internet problems

TPG suffers Australia-wide internet problems
Toll Group shuts IT systems after 'cyber security incident'

Toll Group shuts IT systems after 'cyber security incident'
Toll Group tight-lipped on alleged ransomware attack

Toll Group tight-lipped on alleged ransomware attack
Domino's wants software development classed as a manufacturing industry

Domino's wants software development classed as a manufacturing industry
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here
Is your AWS framework well-architected?
Is your AWS framework well-architected?
Why you should reassess your cybersecurity posture
Why you should reassess your cybersecurity posture
How will you manage the cloud data deluge?
How will you manage the cloud data deluge?

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?