Bosch, Microsoft join forces to develop vehicle software platform

By on
Bosch, Microsoft join forces to develop vehicle software platform

Azure to simplify in-car system updates.

Bosch will work with Microsoft on a software platform for vehicles, it said on Thursday, as it strives to get a foot in the door to the fast-growing market for electromobility and automated driving technologies.

By using cloud technology, the software platform will ensure that vehicles' control units and computers can get software throughout their life time, the German auto supplier said.

The technology is based on Microsoft Azure and includes software modules from Bosch, it said, adding that they plan to use the software platform in vehicle prototypes by the end of 2021.

"We are thus creating the conditions for wireless updates to work just as smoothly and conveniently on vehicles as they do on smartphones," said Bosch managing director Markus Heyn.

The companies will also cooperate to adapt existing software tools to let automakers and suppliers to simplify and accelerate their own software updates.

Last week, German carmaker Volkswagen AG announced a similar cooperation with Microsoft to use its cloud computing services to help it streamline its software development efforts for self-driving cars.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
car cars microsoft software

Sponsored Whitepapers

The top 5 tech trends to deliver business outcomes
The top 5 tech trends to deliver business outcomes
10 reasons why businesses need to invest in cloud security training
10 reasons why businesses need to invest in cloud security training
Your guide to application security solutions
Your guide to application security solutions
State of Software Security: Open Source Edition
State of Software Security: Open Source Edition
Five questions to ask before you upgrade to a SIEM solution
Five questions to ask before you upgrade to a SIEM solution

Events

Most Read Articles

NBN Co hunts more residential revenue in 2022

NBN Co hunts more residential revenue in 2022
Aussie Broadband switches mobile allegiance from Telstra to Optus

Aussie Broadband switches mobile allegiance from Telstra to Optus
Westpac reveals architecture underpinning new mobile banking apps

Westpac reveals architecture underpinning new mobile banking apps
Microsoft second-phase "Zerologon" patch kicks in this week

Microsoft second-phase "Zerologon" patch kicks in this week
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?