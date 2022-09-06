BoM appoints new CISO

BoM appoints new CISO

Fourth since 2018.

The Bureau of Meteorology has appointed its fourth CISO since 2018, with Lisa Currie taking the role.

“I’m excited to share that I have started a new position as chief information security officer (CISO) at the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM)," Currie wrote in a LinkedIn post.

"It is humbling to be part of such an amazing organisation and to be able to use the words ‘space weather’ and ‘doppler effect’ as part of my work.”

Currie has a 20-year history in public service roles. 

She most recently spent just over four years in security roles with Victoria’s Department of Education and Training, having joined from a similar job with the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency.

Currie will be the fourth person in the CISO role since the beginning of 2018.

In May 2019, the agency went public with its CISO search, after former CISO and IT operations general manager Suthagar Seevaratnam left for a role at the Australian National University in September 2018.

In 2019, acting CISO Robert Deakin announced on LinkedIn he’d handed over to Mary Kelaher.

How long Kelaher held the role is not known. According to her LinkedIn profile, she left the bureau in 2021 and describes her role there as “general manager digital transformation and risk”.

A BoM spokesperson declined to confirm the chronology of the CISO role, saying only that it "recruited for the chief information security officer position in April 2022" and that the position "has now been filled."

“Consistent with the bureau's privacy policy, we do not disclose details relating to current or former employees," the spokesperson said.

