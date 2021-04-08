BNPL provider Openpay appoints new CIO

ASX-listed buy now pay later (BNPL) provider Openpay has appointed a group chief information officer with Tim Lewis taking on the newly created role.

The Australian- based fintech lists Nike, Bunnings Warehouse, Woolworths and Bupa Dental as retail partners and recently received around $67.5 million funding to drive growth in the US market.

The funding came as the fintech entered a partnership with e-commerce and payment technology company Worldpay from FIS, focused on payment product collaboration in the US.

A spokesperson for Openpay told iTnews the CIO position was created to “to further strengthen our technology and senior leadership teams as we scale our platform and Openpay into new markets.”

Openpay officially entered the US market late last year, in addition to its existing operations in Australia and the UK.

Lewis shared the news of his appointment via LinkedIn, stating he is “very excited to have joined the team at Openpay.”

He will report to managing director and CEO Michael Eidel.

Newly appointed US CEO and global chief strategy officer Brian Shniderman welcomed Lewis to the team, stating it’s “a major step in our big leap forward.”

“Your technology leadership and experience are exactly what will help us take this great company to greater levels of success, as we light up the US and other markets," he said.

Lewis was the chief technology officer at eNett in Melbourne for eight years prior to joining Openpay, leading the development, operation and globalisation of eNett’s payment platform.

He was responsible for growing eNett’s technology division to over 130 staff in the UK, US and Australia until the business was acquired last year.