BlackBerry takes a knock as cyber security revenue drops

Internet of things revenue rises strongly.

BlackBerry reported a fall in cyber security revenue for the second quarter, as customers reined in spending due to an uncertain macroeconomic environment.

The company has also been facing tough competition from Microsoft, Citrix Systems and IBM in the security software segment, with revenue in the unit falling 7.5 percent to US$111 million (A$173 million) from a year ago.

The company said in an earnings call that cyber security segment revenue in the third quarter is expected to be flat year-on-year.

However, revenue at the company's Internet of things (IoT) unit, which includes the QNX software for automotive customers, rose about 28 percent to US$51 million as it signed up more customers.

BlackBerry's QNX software is now embedded in over 215 million vehicles worldwide, helped by surging demand for electric vehicles and connected-car technologies.

The company recently added global carmakers such as Ford, General Motors, Hyundai, to its already strong client list of BMW, Honda, Mercedes-Benz and Toyota.

BlackBerry in June said that a deal to sell its patents primarily related to mobile devices, messaging and wireless networking for US$600 million to a special purpose vehicle has been delayed.

