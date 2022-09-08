Big Red Group CTO sets sights on transformation

By on
Big Red Group CTO sets sights on transformation

As company carves tech out of COO role.

Newly appointed Big Red Group chief technology officer Brent Rutherford is planning on developing a fresh platform that will modernise the group's infrastructure.

The group is home to brands such as Adrenaline, Experience Oz, Experience Oz Local Agent, Lime&Tonic, and RedBalloon.

Speaking to iTnews, Rutherford said his “first mission” in the new role is “building a platform that will enable us to deliver an end customer and supplier experience to match the incredible experiences we offer as products.”

Rutherford said the “ambition is to create a mobile-first ecommerce experience”.

It is also “eager to rebuild a foundation that will help us reach our goal of delivering an experience every second by 2030”.

“I’m currently working with cross-functional teams and our vendors to create a tech environment that not only supports business goals, but enables the business to be efficient, flexible, adaptable, and to accelerate and pivot in ways that would not previously have been practical,” he said.

Big Red Group announced on Tuesday Rutherford landed the CTO role.

The company’s technology responsibilities previously fell to its chief operating officer.

Big Red Group said it decided to create a separate CTO role “ to lead the tech teams and drive change."

Rutherford said the company is “undergoing a digital transformation of our ecommerce experience for suppliers and consumers across the suite of brands” which will “unlock organisational efficiencies and support the features required for the next phase of growth”.

“I’ll be focussed on creating the technology environment to support these business goals, including a platform that delivers an end customer and supplier experience to match the incredible experiences the company offers," he said.

“I’m eager to optimise the use of technology across every aspect of the business including internal business systems, security, compliance and particularly connecting the company’s five ecommerce platforms - RedBalloon, Adrenaline, Experience Oz, Local Agent and Lime&Tonic - into one cloud-native multi-brand ecommerce platform."

Rutherford said the process to “define, develop and deliver” this platform is “well underway and capabilities are planned to be phased into production progressively over the coming year.”

As the Big Red Group is a “technology-centric company” Rutherford added the business has a “strong focus on data in the business” and is “excited” to work “with the internal data team to help bring all their ideas to life.”

Prior to joining Big Red Group Rutherford was the CIO at InQuik for two years and also worked at digital professional services company, Arq Group in a variety of cloud-based roles.

He also worked at Macquarie Telecom, Apple and Dell.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
big red groupcioctoecommercestrategytraining & developmenttransformation

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to successfully plan, deploy & launch an intranet
How to successfully plan, deploy & launch an intranet
Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 &#8211; for banks
Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 – for banks
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability

Events

Most Read Articles

NAB targets 20 percent cut to cloud costs this year

NAB targets 20 percent cut to cloud costs this year
AWS, Microsoft, Google Cloud, Meta all oppose data localisation for Australia

AWS, Microsoft, Google Cloud, Meta all oppose data localisation for Australia
Accenture changes its A/NZ technology leader

Accenture changes its A/NZ technology leader
Frontier Software breach fallout spreading

Frontier Software breach fallout spreading

Digital Nation

Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes &#8216;every system imaginable&#8217; says CTO Keng Ng
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes ‘every system imaginable’ says CTO Keng Ng
COVER STORY: Regulating the metaverse
COVER STORY: Regulating the metaverse
'This time it will be different': VMware CEO on Broadcom&#8217;s acquisition
'This time it will be different': VMware CEO on Broadcom’s acquisition
No guarantee metaverses will be built on Web3: Mark van Rijmenam
No guarantee metaverses will be built on Web3: Mark van Rijmenam
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?