Big Blue teams up with RMIT Online for 5G, IoT courses

RMIT Online has partnered with IBM to deliver two courses to help business leaders prepare for the wide-scale adoption of internet of things (IoT) and 5G technologies as Australia’s telecommunications companies prepare to expand their 5G footprints.

The two courses - IoT Strategy in the 5G Era, and 5G for Business - were co-designed with industry to equip IT and business professionals with the skills needed to capitalise on the growth of connected devices.

They offer a practical approach to incorporating 5G-enabled IoT technology within an Australian business context and are targeted at industries likely to be impacted by IoT including healthcare, logistics, mining and telecommunications.

RMIT said the courses will help students to gain an understanding of the implications and benefits of the emerging technology, and enable them to apply strategic decisions to strengthen their business.

The IoT Strategy in the 5G era course will take professionals six weeks to complete, covering the fundamentals of 5G and its effects on the IoT landscape to understand the impacts and drivers of its use in Australian industries.

The 5G for Business course is a shorter, one-week offering delivered through daily live Q&As and other interactive learning methods, designed for business leaders who are interested in gaining a deeper understanding of the technology.

Helen Souness, chief executive of RMIT Online, said the institution partnered with IBM to ensure the new additions to RMIT’s Future Skills portfolio remain relevant in a ‘hyper-connected’ world.

“The advent of 5G technologies holds incredible economic potential for businesses and individuals,” she said.

“For Australians to keep up with the hyperconnectivity that will ensue from the rollout of the 5G network, as well as the emergence of booming technologies like VR and AR, employers will need to understand the technological implications and business impacts from a strategic perspective.”

IBM A/NZ’s managing director, Katrina Troughton, said that while anticipation of the 5G rollout has been making for years now, Australia has unique opportunity to contribute to its development.

Citing a study by consultatns IDC, RMIT said 5G is forecast to facilitate over 1.8 billion connections worldwide in the next five years and inject $2.2 trillion into the global economy by 2034.