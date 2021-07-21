Biden names Google critic Kanter as Justice Dept antitrust chief

By on
Biden names Google critic Kanter as Justice Dept antitrust chief

Big Tech put on notice.

US President Joe Biden nominated lawyer Jonathan Kanter as the Justice Department's antitrust chief on Tuesday, with the White House calling him "a leading advocate and expert in the effort to promote strong and meaningful antitrust enforcement."

Progressives who advocate for tougher enforcement of antitrust law have pushed for the nomination of Kanter, who recently started his own law firm.

Kanter has spent years working for smaller rivals of Google, which the Justice Department has sued.

The Biden administration previously chose two antitrust progressives with tech expertise, Tim Wu for the National Economic Council and Lina Khan to be a commissioner at the Federal Trade Commission.

Kanter, who previously worked for Paul, Weiss, Rifkind Wharton & Garrison and two other big law firms, will take the reins of the Justice Department's Antitrust Division amid calls for tougher enforcement of tech companies, especially Google, Facebook, Amazon and Apple.

Kanter could not immediately be reached for comment.

The department will likely play a key role in implementation of the Biden executive order that is aimed at promoting competition across the US economy.

In addition to suing Google, the Justice Department is also probing Apple.

Among its many merger probes and other investigations, the department is investigating Visa over debit-card practices, and reviewing mergers like Penguin Random House's purchase of Simon & Schuster.

The Federal Trade Commission shares the job of antitrust enforcement with the Justice Department.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
antitrust biden critic google software

Sponsored Whitepapers

Technology skill development: The strategy for building better teams
Technology skill development: The strategy for building better teams
Find unhappy users before they complain
Find unhappy users before they complain
How to reduce the risk of phishing and ransomware
How to reduce the risk of phishing and ransomware
Prevent fraud and phishing attacks with DMARC
Prevent fraud and phishing attacks with DMARC
Security awareness training strategies for account takeover protection
Security awareness training strategies for account takeover protection

Events

Most Read Articles

Transport for NSW in IT hiring blitz

Transport for NSW in IT hiring blitz
NBN Co contracts out $1.1bn of FTTN overbuild work

NBN Co contracts out $1.1bn of FTTN overbuild work
Bank of England to crack down on 'secretive' cloud computing services

Bank of England to crack down on 'secretive' cloud computing services
ANZ sets itself up for a new workforce transformation

ANZ sets itself up for a new workforce transformation

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?