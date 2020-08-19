Bendigo Bank website, online banking go down

Bendigo Bank’s website suffered an outage on Wednesday afternoon, temporarily taking down online banking.

The bank confirmed the first outage on its social media channels shortly before 2pm AEST, before reporting at 2:10pm that the issue had been resolved.

“We are experiencing some technical issues at the moment with a lot of our systems,” the bank said on Twitter.

An hour after the first outage, Bendigo Bank reported on Facebook that while “the majority of our customers can now access our website and online banking, we're aware there are a small number of areas still affected.”

Shortly after 3pm, another update confirmed ongoing issues being experienced by an unknown number of customers.

Ookla’s Downdetector service reflected the dual spikes in outage reports, with Melbourne showing the largest number of customers affected by the outage, and other hotspots in Brisbane, Sydney and Perth.

Customers were advised on Twitter to attempt clearing their cache, however, they still reported the website to be down.

A spokesperson for the bank told iTnews the site and internet banking are up and running at 4pm, however, the cause of the outage is unknown at this point.

