Bendigo and Adelaide Bank increases tech training for workforce

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank said more than 400 of its employees have been coached in cloud, machine learning, and information security as part of a technology modernisation program of work.

In its half yearly results on Monday, the bank said it has “implemented new ways of delivering learning” to upskill staff to build proficiencies and increase productivity.

“As we continue our growth trajectory, we will sustainably step up the level of investment in technology and digital initiatives and people capability to boost scale and efficiencies, increase productivity, further remove complexity in our business and deliver the banking experience of the future,” Bendigo and Adelaide Bank managing director Marnie Baker said.

“The events of 2020 accelerated the need to change the way we work and how we look and operate.”

Baker added Covid-19 accelerated overall digital adoption, and “demonstrated how vital trust and the use of data and insights to underpin strong risk management systems" is.

Baker also stated the bank had increased its use of APIs and cloud services in the first half.

“We accelerated our cloud journey, successfully moving 32 applications in 30 days to Amazon Web Services," Baker said.

“We implemented product reference data ahead of our compliance timeframe for open banking, and [we] are seeking to participate as an accredited data recipient shortly after launching as a data holder in the middle of this year.

“Open banking is a core enabler within our broader transformation program, providing the opportunity to implement new technology and business capabilities that will drive innovation across our digital platforms, delivering compelling customer value.”