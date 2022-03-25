Bendigo and Adelaide Bank elevates data leadership

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has given Ian Jackman the new title of general manager of data and analytics, in what amounts to an "expansion and elevation" of his existing role.

Jackman has been "dual-hatting" across two key roles at the bank: as its head of data since January 2020, and its practice lead for customer and data enablement since June 2020.

Both had different reporting lines: the practice lead sat in the bank's technology division and reported to CIO Andrew Cresp, while head of data reported into chief transformation officer, Ryan Brosnahan.

As of this month, Jackman has refocused on the head of data role, but has seen the remit be expanded and elevated, and received a new title to go along with it: general manager of data and analytics.

On his LinkedIn, Jackman characterised the new role as being "equivalent" to chief data officer.

The practice lead role has been given to Oliver Murphy, who was previously led the bank's platforms practice.

A spokesperson confirmed the changes to iTnews, saying that Jackman's "primary focus over the past 18 months has been on establishing important foundational data capabilities for the organisation and in particular, leading the open banking program of work.”

"To further uplift our focus on data and analytics across the organisation, Ian is now dedicated to the enterprise role of leading the group data office, with an expanded remit and accountability," the spokesperson said.

"The scope of the role encompasses refreshing and leading the group's data and analytics strategy, embedding data governance frameworks and capabilities, driving the data modernisation program of work, connecting and enabling data-driven teams across the bank, and leading an enterprise analytics centre of excellence to support and enable distributed analytics teams across the organisation."

The spokesperson said the change would help the bank to accelerate its transformation and recognised "that data is a critical enabler" in that effort.

"[Jackman's] role will be focused on enabling a data-driven culture across the bank, including the effective management of our data and our ability to leverage data to drive value for our customers and the organisation," the spokesperson added.

Murphy's elevation was also "fundamental" to the bank's transformation, "leading the modernisation of our data platforms and our transition to a cloud and API enabled ecosystem."