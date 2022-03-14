BankVic CIO moves to transformation role at Bank Australia

BankVic’s chief information officer Scott Wall has moved to fellow Victoria-based Bank Australia to take up the role of chief transformation officer.

Wall had been CIO of BankVic, which services police, emergency and health workers, for about four years and was its chief digital and data officer before that.

He is now shifting to Bank Australia, which started life as the CSIRO Co-operative Credit Society and is now made up of the operations of 71 other credit unions and co-operatives.

Bank Australia’s managing director Damien Walsh said Wall is joining “at a time of exceptional growth”.

“We’re working to an ambitious strategic roadmap and are investing heavily in digital transformation,” Walsh said, adding that Wall “will play a critical role in achieving our goals.”

“With significant experience in senior technology and transformation roles in Australia and the United Kingdom, Wall will have responsibility for leading our business transformation program with a focus on our technology platforms to improve customer and employee experience,” the bank said in a statement.

“He will also oversee project management, change management, transformation strategy execution, operational excellence, and enterprise architecture.”

Prior to BankVic, Wall held senior technology and transformation roles with ANZ, Barclays Bank, SkyTalk, Deutsche Bank and Bankers Trust.