BankVic CIO moves to transformation role at Bank Australia

By on
BankVic CIO moves to transformation role at Bank Australia
Scott Wall.

To work on "ambitious strategic roadmap".

BankVic’s chief information officer Scott Wall has moved to fellow Victoria-based Bank Australia to take up the role of chief transformation officer.

Wall had been CIO of BankVic, which services police, emergency and health workers, for about four years and was its chief digital and data officer before that.

He is now shifting to Bank Australia, which started life as the CSIRO Co-operative Credit Society and is now made up of the operations of 71 other credit unions and co-operatives.

Bank Australia’s managing director Damien Walsh said Wall is joining “at a time of exceptional growth”.

“We’re working to an ambitious strategic roadmap and are investing heavily in digital transformation,” Walsh said, adding that Wall “will play a critical role in achieving our goals.”

“With significant experience in senior technology and transformation roles in Australia and the United Kingdom, Wall will have responsibility for leading our business transformation program with a focus on our technology platforms to improve customer and employee experience,” the bank said in a statement.

“He will also oversee project management, change management, transformation strategy execution, operational excellence, and enterprise architecture.”

Prior to BankVic, Wall held senior technology and transformation roles with ANZ, Barclays Bank, SkyTalk, Deutsche Bank and Bankers Trust.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
bank australia bankvic cio cto digital finance training & development transformation

Sponsored Whitepapers

Don&#8217;t pay the ransom
Don’t pay the ransom
A Guide to Cyber Security Threat Hunting
A Guide to Cyber Security Threat Hunting
20 ways Automate solves IT and business problems
20 ways Automate solves IT and business problems
Magic Quadrant for Access Management
Magic Quadrant for Access Management
Fortinet Networking and Cybersecurity Adoption Index 2021
Fortinet Networking and Cybersecurity Adoption Index 2021

Events

Most Read Articles

ATO readies massive IT outsourcing reset

ATO readies massive IT outsourcing reset
ANU to go passwordless

ANU to go passwordless
Defence spends $150m on compute upgrades

Defence spends $150m on compute upgrades
Azure 'AutoWarp' bug allowed unauthorised account access

Azure 'AutoWarp' bug allowed unauthorised account access

Digital Nation

The other &#8216;CTO&#8217;: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
The other ‘CTO’: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?