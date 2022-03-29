Bank of Queensland soft launches its digital banking app

The Bank of Queensland has quietly launched its new mobile banking app, myBOQ, taking lessons learnt from its Virgin Money Australia brand.

The bank released the app to help customers better control their finances via a new digital banking platform.

Current BOQ customers will need to open a new Everyday Account or saver account to access the myBOQ app, as existing accounts will only be available via internet banking or on the previous BOQ Mobile app.

Features on the new myBOQ app include face or fingerprint recognition login, budget creation, live in-app chat, bill tracking, PayID and roundups to help reach savings goals.

The BoQ Group entered the second phase of a digital transformation last year, which saw it bring in new financial product offerings in its Virgin Money Australia digital bank brand.

A BoQ spokesperson told iTnews that “MyBOQ is at the heart of the group’s digital transformation."

“We started with Virgin Money in April last year and we’re making great progress on the journey for BoQ,” the spokesperson said.

“We’re really pleased that we’ve been able to launch in the Apple and Android store as part of our final test phase.

“We have used the same core banking platform from Virgin Money’s app to deliver myBOQ, so we’ve taken what we learnt with Virgin Money and applied the same principles to stand up this new app for BoQ.

“The fact that we were able to deliver this app even quicker gives us confidence that we will do the same when we roll out another version of core banking platform for ME Bank as the next brand we’re placing on it.”

Owner-manager at Bank of Queensland Adelaide, Pino Galimi, celebrated the release of the new app on LinkedIn, calling it a “massive milestone” for the bank on its "roadmap to becoming a digital bank of the future with a personal touch."

“The app will allow you to onboard digitally, open accounts and start using your digital cards all from the comfort of your own home and within minutes," Galimi wrote.