AWS suffers cloud problems in Sydney region

AWS has confirmed “increased error rates and latencies” on several cloud services operating out of its Sydney region.

Users began to report issues with services at 11.15am AEDT and the problems were ongoing at 1.30pm.

The issues affect EC2, elastic load balancing (ELB), relational database service (RDS) and AppStream 2.0.

“@awscloud EC2 instances are not visible on AWS platform. Error fetching instance data across all accounts in Sydney region,” one user said.

“Sydney AWS EC2 console seems down and deployments are failing saying ‘internal simple workflow issues’,” another user tweeted.

On EC2, AWS said the issue “mainly affects EC2 RunInstances and VPC related API requests."

"We continue to experience increased API error rates for the EC2 APIs in the AP-SOUTHEAST-2 region," it said in a status notification a short time ago.

"We have confirmed the root cause, and are working on multiple paths toward recovering the subsytem that is impaired, which is responsible for networking related API calls.

"Customers using the EC2 management console may experience errors describing resources, as well as making mutating API requests.

"Connectivity to existing instances in the AP-SOUTHEAST-2 remains unaffected."

For ELB, the cloud provider confirmed “increased provisioning/scaling latencies and ELB API error rates for load balancers in the AP-SOUTHEAST-2 Region”.