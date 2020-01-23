AWS suffers cloud problems in Sydney region

By on
AWS suffers cloud problems in Sydney region

Issues started appearing at 11.15am.

AWS has confirmed “increased error rates and latencies” on several cloud services operating out of its Sydney region.

Users began to report issues with services at 11.15am AEDT and the problems were ongoing at 1.30pm.

The issues affect EC2, elastic load balancing (ELB), relational database service (RDS) and AppStream 2.0.

“@awscloud EC2 instances are not visible on AWS platform. Error fetching instance data across all accounts in Sydney region,” one user said.

“Sydney AWS EC2 console seems down and deployments are failing saying ‘internal simple workflow issues’,” another user tweeted.

On EC2, AWS said the issue “mainly affects EC2 RunInstances and VPC related API requests."

"We continue to experience increased API error rates for the EC2 APIs in the AP-SOUTHEAST-2 region," it said in a status notification a short time ago.  

"We have confirmed the root cause, and are working on multiple paths toward recovering the subsytem that is impaired, which is responsible for networking related API calls.

"Customers using the EC2 management console may experience errors describing resources, as well as making mutating API requests.

"Connectivity to existing instances in the AP-SOUTHEAST-2 remains unaffected."

For ELB, the cloud provider confirmed “increased provisioning/scaling latencies and ELB API error rates for load balancers in the AP-SOUTHEAST-2 Region”.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
aws cloud degraded outage sydney

Most Read Articles

The CIO moves that made headlines in 2019

The CIO moves that made headlines in 2019
NBN Co reveals active Sky Muster users within 25km of city centres

NBN Co reveals active Sky Muster users within 25km of city centres
Defence, Tax Office fork out millions to keep Windows 7 secure for another year

Defence, Tax Office fork out millions to keep Windows 7 secure for another year
Google adds IBM Power to its cloud

Google adds IBM Power to its cloud
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here
Is your AWS framework well-architected?
Is your AWS framework well-architected?
Why you should reassess your cybersecurity posture
Why you should reassess your cybersecurity posture
How will you manage the cloud data deluge?
How will you manage the cloud data deluge?

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?