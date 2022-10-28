Australia's Nitro Software receives $430 million takeover bid

By on
Australia's Nitro Software receives $430 million takeover bid

Potentia Capital Management ups its offer.

Australian investment firm Potentia Capital Management has increased its offer for Nitro Software to $1.80 per share, valuing the company at $430 million, according to a statement on Friday.

Potentia said the offer would be its final after an indicative $1.58 per share bid was made in August.

The deal is the second in the Australian software sector to be announced this week after K1 Investment Management said on Wednesday it had agreed a near $500 million deal to buy ELMO Software.

Potentia currently owns 19.8 percent of Nitro, maker of document software, and its stock was halted on Friday.

In the statement to the Australian Securities Exchange [pdf], Potentia expressed support for support for Nitro's management, led by founder and CEO Sam Chandler.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
benchmarking changenitropotentia

Sponsored Whitepapers

Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Forrester Study APAC: Don&#8217;t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour
Forrester Study APAC: Don’t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour
Teaching Good Cyber Security Behaviors with Seinfield
Teaching Good Cyber Security Behaviors with Seinfield
2022 State of Email Security Report
2022 State of Email Security Report
Cyber Resilience For Dummies - ANZ edition
Cyber Resilience For Dummies - ANZ edition

Events

Most Read Articles

How Westpac&#8217;s largest transformation project came together

How Westpac’s largest transformation project came together
Meet the Best Agriculture Project Award finalists in the 2022 iTnews Benchmark Awards

Meet the Best Agriculture Project Award finalists in the 2022 iTnews Benchmark Awards
Meet the Best Industrial Project Award finalists in the 2022 iTnews Benchmark Awards

Meet the Best Industrial Project Award finalists in the 2022 iTnews Benchmark Awards
NSW Telco Authority wins first talent benchmark award

NSW Telco Authority wins first talent benchmark award

Digital Nation

COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform
COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes &#8216;every system imaginable&#8217; says CTO Keng Ng
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes ‘every system imaginable’ says CTO Keng Ng
Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner
Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?