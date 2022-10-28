Australian strata company SSKB breached

Ransomware attackers claim 200 GB of data in their hands.

Gold Coast-based strata management firm SSKB is the latest company to fall victim to a ransomware attack.

The company disclosed the attack last night with CEO Daniel Herbert saying a third-party had "gained unauthorised access to SSKB’s IT environment, downloaded some information and posted a ransom demand on the dark web.”

SSKB said it has called in an external forensics company, and notified the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) and the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC).

“We are working as swiftly as possible to determine what, if any, personal or sensitive information may be contained in the dataset that was downloaded," Herbert wrote in the notification.

"Should we identify this is the case, we will work to meet our obligations and notify any individuals at risk as soon as we can.”

According to reports in The Australian and My Gold Coast, the attackers’ posted a ransom demand and claimed to have stolen 200GB of data from SSKB, including construction project data, customer financial information, management correspondence, contracts and agreements.

Australia has been undergoing a spate of data breaches since the beginning of September.

High profile names attacked in that time, or that have disclosed attacks, include Optus, the Woolworths-owned deals site MyDeal, Medibank, and Medlab Pathology.

