Australian payments firm Zeller plans to seek banking licence

By on
Australian payments firm Zeller plans to seek banking licence

Has ambitions to take on 'big 4' after raising capital.

Payments software firm Zeller said it plans to apply for a full Australian banking licence after raising A$50 million from investors led by Spark Capital, an early Twitter funder.

A spokesman for Zeller said the fundraising, in which existing tech-focused investors Square Peg and Apex Capital Partners participated, values it at A$400 million.

A banking licence would allow Zeller to take on Australia's 'Big 4' banks, which have dominated business lending for decades and are now having to develop simpler and cheaper payment products to compete with new entrants.

The Melbourne-headquartered payment software provider, which was founded 18 months ago, sells terminals and software which allow businesses such as stores to accept and manage customer payments.

More than 1500 businesses had signed up in its first month of operations and weekly payment volumes had grown 200 percent since it launched six weeks ago, Zeller said in a statement.

"We built Zeller to connect the disparate financial services, payments and banking tools that Australian businesses use every day ... and our partnership with Spark Capital helps us accelerate development of these new products," Zeller chief executive Ben Pfisterer said.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
banking finance fintech licence zeller

Sponsored Whitepapers

7 guidelines to deliver tangible results quickly
7 guidelines to deliver tangible results quickly
Power your firm's intelligent digital workplace with digital document processes
Power your firm's intelligent digital workplace with digital document processes
Give your employees a positive UX
Give your employees a positive UX
Customer Identity and Access Management for Dummies
Customer Identity and Access Management for Dummies
Modernise Government Agencies with Oracle's next-generation cloud services
Modernise Government Agencies with Oracle's next-generation cloud services

Events

Most Read Articles

Major banks' online services, airline systems go down

Major banks' online services, airline systems go down
CBA to bring in over 600 engineers

CBA to bring in over 600 engineers
ATO makes online users wait in virtual queue

ATO makes online users wait in virtual queue
Akamai routing error caused widespread outages

Akamai routing error caused widespread outages

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?