Australian health insurance cards can now be added to Apple Wallet

Customers of several major Australian health insurers can add a digital membership card to an Apple Wallet from today and use it to contactlessly file a claim.

NAB, which owns the health industry claims and payments service or HICAPS, said in a statement that customers could now "make a health insurance claim by simply holding their iPhone or Apple Watch near any HICAPS terminal in Australia - creating a true digital wallet experience.

"Customers can also pay for gap payments simply and securely using Apple Pay," the bank said.

HICAPS terminals are commonly used in general practices and at other healthcare services providers.

Customers of Medibank, Bupa, nib, and GU Health can add a digital copy of their membership card to their Apple Wallet.

Customers who make health insurance claims and gap payments via their iPhones or Apple Watch on HICAPS terminals will receive instant notifications within their health fund app.

NAB executive for business everyday banking Tania Motton said customers are opting for digital solutions over traditional methods resulting in a rapid change in how merchants receive payments.

“Claims made using this method help reduce time spent on manual processing for practitioners due to forgotten plastic cards, while putting money back in customers’ bank accounts quicker," Motton said in a statement.

The bank said the encrypted connection between the smart device and HICAPS terminal ensured Apple doesn’t receive any private health information.

Regional Apple executives also welcomed the move and the availability of digital healthcare cards in Apple Wallet.