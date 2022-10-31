Australia Post vehicles to be used in national mobile signal audit

Australia Post vehicles are set to be enlisted by the government to assist with an audit of Australian mobile coverage by carrying mobile signal measurement devices as they drive around.

Communications Minister Michelle Rowland said the audit would help to “better identify black spots and guide investment priorities from 2023”.

She said that a forthcoming competitive tender would be opened to source the signal measurement devices.

“A key element of this audit will leverage off Australia Post vehicles travelling around the country to provide a clear and accurate evidence base to target mobile blackspots,” Rowland said in a statement.

“A competitive tender process will be used to identify a partner company to place mobile signal measurement devices on delivery vans and trucks and to get the best value for taxpayers’ money.

“This will gather the best information possible about mobile coverage, capacity issues and gaps to guide and better inform future investment priorities and policies.”

The government set aside $20 million in last week’s federal budget to fund the mobile coverage audit.

It forms part of the government’s ‘better connectivity for regional and rural Australia plan’, which has a total pool of funding of $400 million.