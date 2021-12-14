Australia Post creates new exec role to 'sharpen' digital focus

Brings in Google Melbourne MD.

Australia Post will bring in a Google Australia executive from January to oversee a range of operations including data science and digital channels.

The postal service said that Google Melbourne managing director Leonie Valentine will take on a “newly created role of executive general manager of customer experience and digital.”

The remit of the new EGM covers “key functions including customer services, digital channels, data science, payments and financial services,” Australia Post said in a statement.

Valentine has led the Google Melbourne and government large client teams since January 2021.

She previously worked for Google, CSL and Telstra International in Hong Kong.

“Leonie’s global experience at Google will help lead us into the next chapter as we continue to transform our business,” Australia Post group chief executive and managing director Paul Graham said.

“Whether you transact with us online, in a post office or through your favourite retailer, the customer experience should be seamless each and every time. 

“We continue to make significant investments in our app, tracking capabilities and other digital channels and with the support of the whole Australia Post team, I’m confident Leonie will sharpen our focus on how we leverage and expand our digital presence.”

Graham added that the addition of the new role reflected Australia Post’s “strategic direction and focus on customer experience and digital transformation.”

Valentine noted the change in a brief LinkedIn post on Monday night.

"Big day. After seven-plus years at Google, I'm leaving to join the executive team at Australia Post," she wrote. "Super excited to be their first ever EGM CX and digital."

