Australia Post adds NBN resale

Australia Post has signed on as a retailer of fixed-line and fixed wireless NBN services, expanding its telecommunications presence.

The company said it would sell broadband packagesonline or from participating post offices.

The service is being offered as eight month-to-month plans, starting at $54 per month for a 12/1 Mbps service, up to $154 per month for a 1000/50 Mbps service (subject to the usual caveats about deliverable speeds).

The plans are launching with a six-month, 25 percent launch discount.

NBN voice service is purchased separately at $10 a month, excluding the discount.

The NBN service is Aus Post’s second telecommunications offering, following its entry into the mobile market as an Optus MVNO in 2021.

Customers can bring their own modems, or purchase a TP-Link VX230v modem for $149 (also offered under the launch discount).