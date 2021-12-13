Australia, Japan, US agree to jointly fund new Pacific subsea cable

By on
Australia, Japan, US agree to jointly fund new Pacific subsea cable

Extend regional investments in subsea infrastructure.

Australia, Japan and the United States will jointly fund the construction of a new submarine internet cable system connecting three Pacific nations.

The cable is intended to be used for internet connectivity by the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM), Kiribati, and Nauru, according to a joint statement published by the US Department of State.

It will interconnect with HANTRU-1, a cable system that runs between FSM and Guam and was funded by the US Army.

The project was first revealed by Reuters back in September and replaces a previous cable project that would have been built by Chinese companies and was backed by the World Bank and Asian Development Bank.

“This six-country collaboration highlights our commitment to work together on critical telecommunications infrastructure and contribute to reliable and secure internet for the region,” the countries jointly said.

Australia’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne was represented in the joint text.

“We will continue to coordinate closely with the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank to ensure this project complements investments by these institutions to enhance digital connectivity in FSM, Kiribati, and Nauru.

“This is more than an infrastructure investment. It represents an enduring partnership to deliver practical and meaningful solutions at a time of unprecedented economic and strategic challenges in our region.”

Australia has previously agreed to fund the construction of subsea cables in other parts of the Pacific islands in place of previously China-backed proposals on regional internet security grounds.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
australia cable china funding internet japan pacific security subsea telco/isp us

Sponsored Whitepapers

Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
ForgeRock for Australia&#8217;s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)
ForgeRock for Australia’s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)

Events

Most Read Articles

Gravatar profile add-on leaks data on millions of users

Gravatar profile add-on leaks data on millions of users
Critical 'Log4Shell' RCE zero-day exploited in large numbers

Critical 'Log4Shell' RCE zero-day exploited in large numbers
Westpac acquires MoneyBrilliant from AMP

Westpac acquires MoneyBrilliant from AMP
Westpac signs Flare up to use its banking-as-a-service platform

Westpac signs Flare up to use its banking-as-a-service platform

Digital Nation

Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
COVER STORY: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
COVER STORY: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?