AusNet Services CTO moves to RMIT


Luciana Bitelman

To direct architecture and software engineering.

RMIT University has appointed Luciana Bitelman as its new director for architecture and software engineering.

Bitelman announced on LinkedIn she had taken on the role at the Melbourne-based university.

“I'm proud to join an organisation that continuously champions and leads diversity, innovation and collaboration,” Bitelman wrote.

In the role, she will lead the development of RMIT’s end-to-end architecture, software development and engineering across the university's global enterprise.

Bitelman reports to RMIT CIO Sinan Erbay, who told iTnews, “It is critical that RMIT’s technology remains relevant, safe and nimble” in today’s “on-demand, technology-driven world”.

“We have positioned our workforce of technology-enablers, drivers and innovators to deliver with a genuine customer focus," Erbay said.

“RMIT is in the process of developing its next enterprise-wide strategy and an aligned ITS strategy that will firmly position technology and digital literacy in our ways of working. 

“Our aim is to have a simplified, integrated and empowering IT environment."

Bitelman was previously with AusNet Services for five-and-a-half years, initially starting as a QA manager before working up to the CTO role.

From 2014 to 2016 Bitelman was the automation lead at Melbourne-based utilities company Jemena.

She has also held roles at Revolution IT, ANZ, Aviva and Sensis. 

