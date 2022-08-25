Atlassian's Bitbucket buggy, needs patch

By on
Atlassian's Bitbucket buggy, needs patch

Remote code execution vulnerability disclosed.

The server and data centre versions of Atlassian’s Bitbucket software have a critical command injection vulnerability.

Part of the company’s DevOps offering, Bitbucket is a Git-based code hosting service integrated with Jira.

There are free and commercial plans, and Bitbucket supports an unlimited number of private repositories. 

According to Atlassian, the bug was introduced in version 7.0.0 of Bitbucket, and “all versions released after 6.10.17” are affected, so “all instances that are running any versions between 7.0.0 and 8.3.0 inclusive are affected by this vulnerability.”

Designated CVE-2022-36804, the issue is in multiple API endpoints of Bitbucket Server and Data Center. 

“An attacker with access to a public repository or with read permissions to a private Bitbucket repository can execute arbitrary code by sending a malicious HTTP request”, the advisory explains.

Cloud sites hosted at bitbucket.org are not affected.

Twitter user @TheGrandPew, who discovered the bug and reported it through Atlassian’s bug bounty program, has promised proof-of-concept code in 30 days.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
atlassiansecurityvulnerability

Sponsored Whitepapers

Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 &#8211; for banks
Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 – for banks
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see

Events

Most Read Articles

NBN Co's 100/40Mbps demise is accelerating

NBN Co's 100/40Mbps demise is accelerating
Services Australia sets changeover date for myGov

Services Australia sets changeover date for myGov
Government re-launches cyber security strategy

Government re-launches cyber security strategy
Google Cloud IoT Core goes on the end-of-life list

Google Cloud IoT Core goes on the end-of-life list

Digital Nation

How e-commerce is evolving post-Covid
How e-commerce is evolving post-Covid
COVER STORY: How the technology sector is operationalising sustainability
COVER STORY: How the technology sector is operationalising sustainability
Dominello looks to Web3 for future of Service NSW
Dominello looks to Web3 for future of Service NSW
Larry Ellison's words come back to haunt him in privacy lawsuit
Larry Ellison's words come back to haunt him in privacy lawsuit
Save the Date &#8212; Digital Nation Live launches on October 25
Save the Date — Digital Nation Live launches on October 25

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?