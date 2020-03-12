Atlassian shuts Sydney offices as 'service provider' tested for COVID-19

Staff told to work from home.

Atlassian has shut its Sydney offices and told staff to work from home after a “service provider” at one site “reported symptoms consistent with COVID-19”.

The software maker said in a statement that it had closed its Sydney offices “as a precaution”.

It has two offices on George Street in the city, including its headquarters.

“[On] Thursday afternoon, Atlassian was made aware that a service provider in one of its Sydney offices reported symptoms consistent with COVID-19,” it said.
“The individual has been tested and results are pending.

“The same afternoon, we took immediate action to close our Sydney sites until we know more.”

Atlassian said all of its employees in the US and Europe are already working from home under a decision taken earlier in the week.

“We continue to monitor the situation,” Atlassian said.

“We are always working to keep our staff, partners, contractors and customers safe and healthy.”

Consulting firm EY also reported a suspected case of COVID-19 at its Brisbane offices late this afternoon.

It is asking people that came in contact with the individual to self-isolate but is keeping the building open.

