Atlassian prepping Jira Server patch

By on
Atlassian prepping Jira Server patch

Fixing crashable third-party vulnerabilities.

Atlassian has told iTnews it is working on fixes for two as-yet-unannounced vulnerabilities in its Jira Server software.

The vulnerabilities are present not in Atlassian’s own software, but in the third-party Jackson JSON suite of data processing tools for Java.

CVE-2022-42003 and CVE-2022-42004 are both deserialisation bugs in the jackson-databind library.

Both carry a high CVSS severity score of 7.5.

In CVE-2022-42003, “a lack of a check in primitive value deserializers to avoid deep wrapper array nesting” provides the attack vector. An attacker could send malicious content that could crash the library.

CVE-2022-42004 is similar: multiple nested JSON arrays can crash the BeanDeserializer._deserializeFromArray function.

The bugs affect FasterXML jackson-databind before 2.14.0-rc1. Micro-patches have also shipped for versions 2.13.4.2 and 2.12.7.1.

An Atlassian spokesperson acknowledged the vulnerabilities are present in Jira Server, which uses the libraries, after the issue came to iTnews’ attention.

“This is a known issue and we are working on it. In accordance with our security bug fix policy, customers can expect a fix within 90 days from when the issue was verified”, the spokesprson said.

 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
atlassianjacksonjirajsonsecurity

Sponsored Whitepapers

Forrester Study APAC: Don&#8217;t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour
Forrester Study APAC: Don’t Just Educate, Create Cybersafe Behaviour
Teaching Good Cyber Security Behaviors with Seinfield
Teaching Good Cyber Security Behaviors with Seinfield
2022 State of Email Security Report
2022 State of Email Security Report
Cyber Resilience For Dummies - ANZ edition
Cyber Resilience For Dummies - ANZ edition
How to successfully plan, deploy & launch an intranet
How to successfully plan, deploy & launch an intranet

Events

Most Read Articles

Woolworths subsidiary MyDeal leaks 2.2 million customers' details

Woolworths subsidiary MyDeal leaks 2.2 million customers' details
Medibank detected ransomware 'precursor' activity

Medibank detected ransomware 'precursor' activity
Medibank takes systems offline after 'cyber incident'

Medibank takes systems offline after 'cyber incident'
Medibank's alleged attackers threaten data release, extortion

Medibank's alleged attackers threaten data release, extortion

Digital Nation

COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform
COVER STORY: Gen Z forces universities to digitally transform
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes &#8216;every system imaginable&#8217; says CTO Keng Ng
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes ‘every system imaginable’ says CTO Keng Ng
Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner
Six trends driving metaverse technologies: Gartner
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024
Web3 skills shortage creates project backlog until 2024

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?