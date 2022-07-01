Atlassian patches Jira server plugin to fix vulnerability

By on
Atlassian patches Jira server plugin to fix vulnerability

Possible credential leak.

Atlassian is warning users of a high-severity security vulnerability in a Jira server plug-in, which could lead to credentials leaking.

The Mobile Plugin for Jira Data Centre and Server is used to support users accessing the server from iOS and Android apps.

The company’s advisory says Jira Server and Data Center versions before 8.13.22; from version 8.14.0 before 8.20.10; and from version 8.21.0 before 8.22.4 are affected by this vulnerability.

Also impacted are Jira Service Management Server and Data Center versions before 4.13.22; from version 4.14.0 before 4.20.10; and from version 4.21.0 before 4.22.4.

Cloud sites accessed through an atlassian.net domain are not affected.

Tracked as CVE-2022-26135, the bug is described as a “full-read server-side request forgery”.

While it can only be exploited by an authenticated user, that includes someone who “joined via the sign-up feature”, the advisory explained.

“It specifically affects the batch HTTP endpoint used in Mobile Plugin for Jira. It is possible to control the HTTP method and location of the intended URL through the method parameter in the body of the vulnerable endpoint.”

The bug’s impact is specific to the deployment environment, Atlassian said, but as an example, the company said “when deployed in AWS, it could leak sensitive credentials.”

 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
atlassiancyber securityjirajira serversecurityvulnerability

Sponsored Whitepapers

Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership

Events

Most Read Articles

Qantas calls time on IBM, Fujitsu in tech modernisation

Qantas calls time on IBM, Fujitsu in tech modernisation
Researchers hacked Oracle servers to demo serious vulnerability

Researchers hacked Oracle servers to demo serious vulnerability
PayTo rollout kicks off

PayTo rollout kicks off
Australian scientists build world's first quantum computer IC

Australian scientists build world's first quantum computer IC

Digital Nation

Crypto experts optimistic about future of Bitcoin: Block
Crypto experts optimistic about future of Bitcoin: Block
IBM global chief data officer on the rise of the number crunchers
IBM global chief data officer on the rise of the number crunchers
Integrity, ethics and board decisions in the digital age
Integrity, ethics and board decisions in the digital age
The security threat of quantum computing
The security threat of quantum computing
COVER STORY: Operationalising net zero through the power of IoT
COVER STORY: Operationalising net zero through the power of IoT

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?