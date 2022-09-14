ASIC's task automation project takes shape

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) is set to run an up to six-month trial of business process automation technology under a program of work called the ‘task automation project’ or TAP.

TAP is officially being run as a proof-of-concept for process automation technology and will be focused on automating tasks that are highly manual and repetitive; are high in volume but low in complexity; and are rule-based, an ASIC spokesperson told iTnews.

“ASIC seeks to reduce manual intervention in specific areas of ASIC’s operations through an automation initiative,” the spokesperson said.

“The primary business goal of the TAP proof-of-concept is to deliver efficiency gains based on reducing the need for human touch on repetitive tasks, increasing opportunities for self service, and reducing the risk of human error.

“Learnings from the proof of concept exercise will inform subsequent action to enhance ASIC’s business process automation capabilities.”

ASIC is in the process of engaging vendor partners for consulting support to the program.

The imminent start of the proof-of-concept makes good on a commitment that ASIC made in its corporate plan [pdf] last year to invest in business process automation technology “across… operational activities.”

The commission is intending to kick off the proof-of-concept activity from mid-September.