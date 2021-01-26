ASIC joins Reserve Bank NZ as victim of Accellion hack

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) disclosed a cyber security breach at a server it used to transfer files including credit licence applications where some information may have been viewed.

ASIC said it became aware of the incident on January 15 although it does not appear the credit licence forms or attachments were downloaded.

“While the investigation is ongoing, it appears that there is some risk that some limited information may have been viewed by the threat actor,” the regulator said in a statement.

The server has been disabled and no other tech infrastructure has been breached, ASIC added.

"ASIC is working on alternative arrangements for submitting credit application attachments which will be implemented shortly," it said.

"No other ASIC technology infrastructure has been impacted or breached."

The incident occurred with the file sharing software provided by California-based Accellion.

The same software was also used by New Zealand’s central bank, who faced a cyber attack earlier this month.

ASIC said it "is working with Accellion" and has notified other relevant agencies and impacted parties.

"ASIC’s IT team and cyber security advisers engaged by ASIC are undertaking a detailed forensic investigation and working to bring systems back online safely," it added.