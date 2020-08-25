Arm to pause IoT software unit spin-off to SoftBank

By on
Chip company Arm Holdings has put the brakes on the proposed transfer of two of its software businesses to its Japan-based parent SoftBank.

In July, Arm said it would transfer two units under its internet-of-things services group to Softbank and that it was aiming to complete the transfer by September.

Arm, which supplies chips for virtually all mobile devices, said on Monday it has opted to keep the two units with separate accounting structures.

SoftBank, a telecommunications carrier, acquired Arm for US$32 billion (A$44.6 billion) in 2016, its largest-ever purchase, in part to expand into the "internet of things" sector, which connects everyday devices from traffic signals to refrigerators to the internet.

SoftBank declined to comment.

