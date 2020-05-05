Apple updates its 13-inch MacBook Pro

Apple has launched an updated version of its 13-inch MacBook Pro with a modified 'Magic' keyboard as the laptop line addresses long-running criticism about typing-related problems with its machines.

The company also boosted the performance of the 13-inch device as well as storage, "with standard storage starting at 256GB all the way up to 1TB," it said in a statement.

The company said its new lineup of MacBook Pro, starting at A$1999, is available online. There are four models, ranging up to A$3299.

MacBooks account for nine percent of the company's total revenue.

"The updated 13-inch MacBook Pro now features the new Magic keyboard, first introduced on the 16-inch MacBook Pro and added to MacBook Air in March," Apple said.

"Magic keyboard features a redesigned scissor mechanism with 1mm of key travel for a comfortable and stable key feel, while the new inverted-“T” arrangement for the arrow keys makes them easier to find.

"Magic keyboard also features a physical Escape key, along with Touch Bar and Touch ID."

The new keyboard follows the "scissor" mechanism more commonly found in the industry.

The computer maker switched back to the mechanism, discarding the "butterfly" keyboards, after it received complaints of sticky, unresponsive keys and keystrokes that failed to register when tiny amounts of dust or debris accumulated under or near keys.

The company also said the new MacBook Pro will be available in select stores later this week.