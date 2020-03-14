Apple to shut retail stores for two weeks

Apple will close all its retail stores, except those in Greater China, for the next two weeks to minimise the risk of coronavirus transmission.

"We will be closing all of our retail stores outside of Greater China until March 27," Apple CEO Tim Cook wrote in a letter posted on the company's website.

"In all of our offices, we are moving to flexible work arrangements worldwide outside of Greater China," he added.

"That means team members should work remotely if their job allows."

Apple reopened all 42 of its branded stores in China on Friday.

Cook said that all hourly workers "will continue to receive pay in alignment with business as usual operations."

"We have expanded our leave policies to accommodate personal or family health circumstances created by COVID-19 — including recovering from an illness, caring for a sick loved one, mandatory quarantining, or childcare challenges due to school closures," he added.

The company's donations to the global coronavirus response, to help treat those who are sick and to help lessen the economic and community impacts, reached US$15 million on Friday, Cook wrote in the letter.

More than 138,000 people have been infected worldwide and over 5000 have died, according to a Reuters tally of government announcements.

Apple separately announced it will shift its annual worldwide developers conference (WWDC) to an online-only format this year.